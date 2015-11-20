The Green - November 20, 2015

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The University of Delaware named Dennis Assanis its new president this week. Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson covered the announcement and stops by The Green to tell what we know about Assanis and his vision for UD.

SEG1GREEN112015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and James Dawson discuss new Univ. of Delaware president Dennis Assanis and the issues he faces. Listen • 9:44

Most market watchers are depicting a slight decline in holiday spending this year, but with a boomlet in exciting new retailers in the First State, will Delaware buck the trend? Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a look.

GREENSEG2112015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss holiday shopping projections and trends. Listen • 8:44

In 1972, Sam Beard co-founded the Jefferson Awards for public service. He joins us this week to discuss his new non-profit, GIFT, which aims to teach people to use the underutilized power of their brains through meditation and mindfulness.

GREENSEG3112015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interview Sam Beard about his new meditation and mindfulness project, GIFT. Listen • 10:29

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the decline of weakfish locally and efforts to figure out why it’s happened.

GREENSEG4112015.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the mysterious decline of Delaware's state fish, the weakfish. Listen • 6:29

A new historical marker in Lewes recalls the role that town played in a major astronomical discovery back in the 1700s. Delaware Public Media’s Annie Ropeik talks to a local historian to learn more about this little known piece of history.