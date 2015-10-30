The Green - October 30, 2015

Political reporter James Dawson stops by to look at the political ramifications of some of this week’s top stories, including the announcement JPMorgan Chase plans to bring 1,800 jobs to Delaware.

GREENSEG1-10-30-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discusses the political ramifications of some of this week's top news stories with Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson. Listen • 13:10

When we think of ticks and disease, it’s usually deer ticks and lyme disease, but in our latest iSeeChange feature, we learn there may be more to watch for - the lone star tick and the Alpha-Gal allergy associated with it.

GREENSEG2-10-30-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the movement of the lone star tick in the latest installment of iSeeChange. Listen • 9:12

First State arts leaders met this week in Dover to network and learn how to improve their arts advocacy efforts at the 2015 Delaware Arts Summit. In our Arts Playlist, we talk with one of the event's speakers, Randy Cohen from Americans for the Arts.

GREENSEG3-10-30-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Randy Cohen, vice president of policy and research with Americans for the Arts, at the 2015 Delaware Arts Summit. Listen • 9:50

This month’s History Matters focuses on Delaware’s long beer and brewing tradition in a conversation with John Medkeff, author of the book Brewing in Delaware

GREENSEG4-10-30-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Anne Hoffman interviews John Medkeff, author of Brewing in Delaware, about the First State's beer history. Listen • 9:46

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we look at measures to battle erosion in Maryland wildlife refuges that mirror those in the First State as we introduce our new regional collaboration with WYPR in Baltimore and Virginia Public Radio focused on the Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake watershed.