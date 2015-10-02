The Green - October 2, 2015

With the use of police body cameras becoming more prevalent Delaware sees the need to create a single statewide policy on their use. Delaware Public Media’s Annie Ropeik examines the hurdles to creating such a body cam policy.

GREENSEG01-10-2-2015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports on early details of the state's draft police body cameras policy -- and potential challenges in implementing it. Listen • 6:32

A new charter school in Wilmington considered closing its doors earlier this week – less than a month after opening its doors. Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast has more on the situation at Delaware Met – and how the roll out of other new charters this year fared.

GREENSEG02-10-2-2015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the near closure of Delaware Met and the roll-out of other first year charter schools. Listen • 15:07

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen talks to retired conservation biologist Benjamin Beck, who visits the Brandywine Zoo next week to discuss his efforts to save the endangered golden lion tamarin monkey.

GREENSEG03-10-2-2015.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen interviews conservation biologist Benjamin Beck about his experiences with the endangered golden lion tamarin monkeys. Listen • 9:51

Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman visits Hagley Museum for a look at its new exhibit on the history of automobile advertising and what it teaches us

GREENSEG04-10-2-2015.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman interviews Hagley Museum's Published Collections curator Max Moeller about the “Driving Desire: Automobile Advertising and the American Dream” exhibit. Listen • 9:05

The First State is trying a new road treatment to help prevent some accidents. We’ll enlighten you about these High Friction Road treatments that are already being placed on First State roads