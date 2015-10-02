The Green - October 2, 2015
With the use of police body cameras becoming more prevalent Delaware sees the need to create a single statewide policy on their use. Delaware Public Media’s Annie Ropeik examines the hurdles to creating such a body cam policy.
A new charter school in Wilmington considered closing its doors earlier this week – less than a month after opening its doors. Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast has more on the situation at Delaware Met – and how the roll out of other new charters this year fared.
Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen talks to retired conservation biologist Benjamin Beck, who visits the Brandywine Zoo next week to discuss his efforts to save the endangered golden lion tamarin monkey.
Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman visits Hagley Museum for a look at its new exhibit on the history of automobile advertising and what it teaches us
The First State is trying a new road treatment to help prevent some accidents. We’ll enlighten you about these High Friction Road treatments that are already being placed on First State roads