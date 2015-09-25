The Green - September 25, 2015

Pope Francis has made addressing climate change one of his key messages during his visit to the United States, and that message is being heard in the First State. Delaware Public Media's Eli Chen takes you to a Wilmington vigil this week where Delaware religious leaders of many faiths joined the pontiff in a call for more immediate action on climate change.

The latest numbers on obesity in Delaware came out this week. New data shows the First State's obesity rate dropped off slightly in 2014 -- but it still has the highest obesity rate in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, at 30.7 percent of all adults.Delaware Public Media’s Annie Ropeik has reaction from local health officials.

Delaware Public Media contributor Eileen Dallabrida tells us what stores are coming to the Christiana Fashion Center at Christiana Mall and expectations for the new retail center.

Dogfish Head is getting ready to roll out some new products – but don’t grab a beer mug. Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson visits the company’s Milton headquarters to learn about its plan to expand its presence in the growing spirits market.

This month’s History Matters introduces us to this year’s winners of the Delaware Historical Society Delaware History Makers Award – former Delaware governor and congressman Mike Castle and civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson.

This week’s Enlighten Me looks at Delaware State University’s legacy as a Historically Black College and University on the 125th anniversary of the second Morrill Act establishing Black Land-Grant Colleges and Universities.