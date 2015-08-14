The Green - August 14, 2015

Delaware began its seventh year of offering legal parlay betting on NFL games this week. Over its first six years, the number of bets placed has continued to grow, along with the amount of moeny the state makes off the venture. We talk to Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk about state of sports betting in the First State.

GREENSEG1-8-14-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Lottery director Vernon Kirk about a new season of sports betting in Delaware. Listen • 9:14

A new school year is fast approaching in Delaware, which means parents are opening their wallets to get what their kids need when the bell rings for the start of classes. From backpacks and notebooks to uniforms and shoes, contributor Eileen Dallabrida looks at back to school shopping trends in the First State and beyond for us.

GREENSEG2-8-14-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss back-to-school shopping trends. Listen • 8:45

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik catches up with UD researchers doing the first major survey of zooplankton in Delaware Bay in six decades to see what they've learn so far.

GREENSEG3-8-14-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik joins UD researchers as they work on their survey of zooplankton in the Delaware Bay. Listen • 10:43

Science reporter Eli Chen checks out how new harness technology is now helping those with disabilities get a work-out at a local YMCA.

GREENSEG4-8-14-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Eli Chen visits the Bear/Glasgow YMCA to learn how new harnesses will make it easier for people with disabilities to exercise. Listen • 6:04

Delaware Public Media's Anne Hoffman visits a summer camp for children of migrant workers based in Seaford.