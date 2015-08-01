The Green - July 31, 2015

State lawmakers acknowledge Delaware’s revenue isn’t keeping up with a recovering economy, but the General Assembly didn't address the issue this year. Political reporter James Dawson speaks with Sen. Bryan Townsend about a bipartisan proposal that would and its chances in an election year

GREENSEG1-7-31-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews State Sen. Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) Listen • 9:16

Earlier this month, we visited summer camps helping keep computer science on kids' minds. This week, Annie Ropeik tells us how some teachers are preparing for new STEM classes next year.

GREENSEG2-7-31-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik visited a computer science training for educators from Delaware and beyond. Listen • 5:20

In second part of a two part History Matters focused on Delaware's gay community, Cathy Carter examines the evolution of gay rights legislation in the First State.

GREENSEG3-7-31-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter examines the evolution of gay rights legislation in Delaware for History Matters. Listen • 16:11

Science reporter Eli Chen talks to iSeeChange founder Julia Kumari Drapkin about the project's roots in Colorado, its global expansion and why citizen participation is important in telling stories about our changing climate. Plus, learn how listeners can participate in iSeeChange.

GREENSEG4-7-31-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen interviews the reporter who started the iSeeChange, Julia Kumari Drapkin. Listen • 9:06

Jackie Milad is the new Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art at the DCCA. She will be the first woman of color to hold the position. Milad has been tasked with integrating the museum more fully into the wider community. In this week's Enlighten Me, Anne Hoffman will interview her about public art and inclusion.