The Green - July 31, 2015
State lawmakers acknowledge Delaware’s revenue isn’t keeping up with a recovering economy, but the General Assembly didn't address the issue this year. Political reporter James Dawson speaks with Sen. Bryan Townsend about a bipartisan proposal that would and its chances in an election year
Earlier this month, we visited summer camps helping keep computer science on kids' minds. This week, Annie Ropeik tells us how some teachers are preparing for new STEM classes next year.
In second part of a two part History Matters focused on Delaware's gay community, Cathy Carter examines the evolution of gay rights legislation in the First State.
Science reporter Eli Chen talks to iSeeChange founder Julia Kumari Drapkin about the project's roots in Colorado, its global expansion and why citizen participation is important in telling stories about our changing climate. Plus, learn how listeners can participate in iSeeChange.
Jackie Milad is the new Gretchen Hupfel Curator of Contemporary Art at the DCCA. She will be the first woman of color to hold the position. Milad has been tasked with integrating the museum more fully into the wider community. In this week's Enlighten Me, Anne Hoffman will interview her about public art and inclusion.