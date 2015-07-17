The Green - July 17, 2015

Delaware’s only law school now stands on its own - and has a new dean to guide it. Widener Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla visits The Green to discuss the school’s future.

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik examines two planned youth sports complexes coming Delaware and if the two facilities just 10 miles apart can both be successful.

Science reporter Eli Chen get a local perspective NASA’s Pluto mission from a University of Delaware astronomer.

In our Arts Playlist, Cathy Carter talks to Rob Kelly about his new exhibition of paper-based and pop-up sculpture now at The Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery.

In our Enlighten Me segment, our Annie Ropeik returns - heading out on the beat with members of Dover’s new police cadet program to see how its working.