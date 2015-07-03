The Green - July 3, 2015

The General Assembly delivered a balanced $3.9 billion dollar budget this week - along with a Bond bill and Grant-in-Aid bill – but lawmakers certainly took their time. They haggled through June 30th into the early morning hours of July 1st before striking the deals needed to get the bills done and to Gov. Jack Markell. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to recap how the budget bills came together and a look back at lawmakers' work this year.

The city of Wilmington is starting to work on a new comprehensive plan for what the city should look like 10 or 15 years from now. But contributor Larry Nagengast tells us a lot of the work has already been done -- thanks to a number of community-based planning efforts that were completed without a lot of help from City Hall.

Brothers Crae and Corei Washington from Bear use art to skew stereotypes with their company "Smashed Label."

In our Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter visit the Delaware Center for the Contemporary Arts for Smashed Label's first major gallery exhibition, "The Popshow."



Teagan Thomas, a sixth grade science teacher at Las Americas ASPIRA Academy in Newark, introduced the subject of climate change there for the first time during this past school year as part of the state's move to the Next Generation Science Standards. Delaware Public Media’s science reporter Eli Chen spoke to Thomas about the importance of teaching climate change to sixth graders and her recent trip to the Arctic.

Summer camps work to combat summer brain drain - with STEM. Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik visited two camps where Delaware kids from kindergarten to 8th grade are learning to design video games.