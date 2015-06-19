© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - June 19, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published June 19, 2015 at 3:24 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

It’s crunch time for building a 2016 budget in the General Assembly and negotiations aren’t going well.  Political Reporter James Dawson joins us to let us know where things stand on the budget and other key issues.

With 90,000 music fans descending on Dover this weekend, we talk summer tourism in the First State with Delaware Tourism Office director Linda Parkowski.

At the turn of the 20th century, newspapers engaged in fierce circulation wars, luring customers with eye-catching visuals including illustrated puzzles.  John Sloan was among the artists creating those puzzles.  In our Arts Playlist, a preview of the Delaware Art Museum's newest exhibit, "The Puzzling World of John Sloan.

We also revisit the Indian River school district’s intensive ESL program for students part of the 2014 wave of Central American teens that came to the U.S. as it completes its first year.

And in our latest iSeeChange feature, science reporter Eli Chen examines what climate change may mean for the threatened piping plovers.

Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More