The Green - June 5, 2015

As Delaware mourns the death of former Attorney General Beau Biden – we look back at the legacy he leaves in the First State.

We also hear from medical experts about the ongoing efforts to battle brain cancer - the disease that took Biden's life at age 46.

And the Delaware Chamber Music Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In our Arts Playlist, we chat with Artistic Director Barbara Govatos about the festival's upcoming concert series in Wilmington.

In the latest "History Matters," we begin a two part look at the history of the Nanticoke Tribe of Delaware and its attempt to maintain its identity through the years.

And in this week's Enlighten Me, we meet Wilmington abstract artist Ellen Priest, who's launched a website that attempts to teach kids how to use their brains and their eyes as an artist would as they learn art skills.