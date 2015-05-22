The Green - May 22, 2015

The Christina School District tries again to get residents behind a referendum raising taxes to bolster its budget. We look at what district officials are doing to turn the tide in their favor with contributor Larry Nagengast.

The housing market also heats up as spring turns to summer. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida checks in with local experts to see what the prospects are for buyers and sellers this year.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, but you can overdo that fun in sun. We talk to a state public health official about Delaware's skin cancer prevention campaign – ProtectYourSkinDE - and about what precautions you can take.



A new survey of beehive colonies shows that Delaware has one of the highest rates of colony loss in the country. We delve into those numbers and what can be done to in response.



And in this week's Enlighten Me, Our Eli Chen takes us to Delaware's first ever beauty pageant to single mothers.

And you can listen to the entire show here.

