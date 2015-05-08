The Green - May 8, 2015

Gov. Markell this week signed a pledge to end homelessness among veterans in the state this year. We talk to the executive director of the Delaware Commission for Veterans Affairs about how Delaware will tackle the issue.



New federal rules regulating oil trains that crisscross the country were announced last week. We check in with local residents and lawmakers concerned about those trains coming to the Delaware City refinery.



Efforts to strengthen residential and business opportunities in downtown Wilmington through creation of a Creative District are taking shape. We examine where plans for the district stand a year after it was idea was announced.

Also – we'll learn about a new book with First State connections that turned a box of handwritten letters from the 1920's into a love story and a history lesson in our Arts Playlist and we'll hear from Tom Pankratz from the Delaware Mineralogical Society about how he searches for minerals in the First State.



You can listen to The Green in its entirety here.