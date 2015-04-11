© 2021
The Green - April 10, 2015

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published April 11, 2015 at 2:03 PM EDT
This week on The Green from Delaware Public Media.

We examine the impact increasing coastal storms are having on the First State’s coast and how some scientists are trying to rebuild these eroded shorelines.

We learn more about more about the state of Delaware's major shopping centers as the economy slowly rebounds.

We talk to Steve Elkins, the executive director of CAMP Rehoboth, as he looks back on 25 years of supporting the local gay community.

Delaware's off-Broadway theater company brings Green Day's punk rock opera to Wilmington. We preview the City Theater Company's latest production - the Tony award winning musical, American Idiot

And we give you the first taste of the student work being produced by Generation Voice - our youth media project in the Brandywine School District.

