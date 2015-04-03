The Green - April 3, 2015

This week on The Green from Delaware Public Media.

The annual Kids Count Fact Book is out - providing the latest data on children's health and well-being in the First State. We take an in-depth look at the 20th edition of this report.

The history of some of Delaware's oldest agricultural families and farms is being preserved in paintings.

We talk to artist Mark Reeve about The Delaware Century Farm Portraits Project.

We also examine the battle between hunters and a group of school kids over Delaware' official wildlife animal - the grey fox, discuss the northern long-eared bat will being named a threatened species with a DSU researcher and chat with Autism Delaware’s executive director as Autism Awareness Month begins.