Autism Delaware seeks to build awareness in April

During the month of April, Autism advocates, including those at Autism Delaware, hope to draw the public's attention to the needs of people and families affected by this complex disorder of brain development.

On Thursday, Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) signed a proclamation at Legislative Hall in Dover officially recognizing National Autism Awareness Month in Delaware.

Earlier in that same day, Markell was the keynote speaker at the United Nations for World Autism Awareness Day. He joined U.N Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in urging businesses to make concrete commitments to employ people with autism.

There is currently no cure for autism. Research suggests that the development of autism is rooted in very early brain development but in most cases, no one cause can be identified.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in every 68 children in the U.S has some form of autism.

And Autism Delaware’s executive director Teresa Avery says the First State is not immune to the trend in rising numbers.

"In 1991, there were 152 children in our public schools with the educational classification of autism. Today there are 1.512.That is an 895 percent increase over 23 years," said Avery.

Increasing autism awareness is considered a key aspect in the effort to fund research that will better equip health professionals to diagnose and treat autism, as well as determine what causes it..

Autism Delaware's outreach efforts this month are highlighted by the annual Walk for Autism. There's one downstate at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes on April 18th and another in New Castle County at Fox Point State Park in Wilmington on April 25th.

For more information visit delautism.org