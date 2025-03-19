Plans for an ice rink in Dover stall, leaving hockey players and skaters in limbo

Kent and Sussex Counties are losing their only area ice rink this year, and plans to set up a replacement will take some time.

The Delaware State Fair’s Centre Ice Rink is the only rink in Kent and Sussex Counties. The skating community hoped to find a home by the start of hockey season this fall, but a temporary rink plan at Dover’s Schutte Park fell through due to lack of funding.

A single rink there would cost about $10 million.

But State Sen. Dave Lawson and Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said work to create a new rink for central and southern Delaware continues.

“We wanted to assure the community that we are working in earnest, along with Senator Lawson and the folks, the powers to be in the state government, to bring to fruition an ice arena here in Dover and central Delaware,” Christiansen said. “As you can see, the need’s here. These young folks need their ice.”

The Delaware State Fairgrounds announced in January its board voted to close its ice rink. It will remain open through the end of the hockey season in May.

The skating community using the Fair’s rink has been vocal ever since, with many – like hockey parent and Delmarva Raptors registrar Kristyn Clifton – saying not enough notice was given to find alternatives.

Clifton said the team’s board has tried to find alternatives for its kids.

“We have reached out to all the ranks around us,” Clifton said. “They already have youth programs, so there's no place for us to move temporarily. But they said that once their programs are set in place, they're willing to sell us whatever ice they have left.”

The Raptors have also partnered with the Laurel Roller Rink to rollerskate in the meantime.

“[It’s] not exactly the same, but at least our kids will be skating,” Clifton said. “So we're just going to call it a hybrid season, and do whatever we can to bridge that gap. Nothing replaces ice, and unfortunately, hockey is the one sport that you have to have a specialized surface in order to play it.”

Christiansen said he and other local and state lawmakers are working on finding a permanent solution for central and southern Delaware.

“We're going to try to expedite this process and get this built as quickly as the funding comes through and we can get it permitted properly, the way that it's supposed to happen,” Christiansen said.

The first step is funding. Christiansen and State Sen. Dave Lawson encourage families to reach out to state representatives and ask that they help fund the project in Dover.

The State Fair will be donating ice equipment like its zambonis to a rink in Dover once one opens. The Fair’s general manager Danny Aguilar said he hopes that will speed up access to a rink as well.

“Sometimes there's kind of a waiting period to get something like [specialized equipment] delivered. So if that helps them get the facility up and running for the kids quicker, the Delaware State Fair Board is in full support of helping out,” Aguilar said.

With the project currently stalled, Lawson and Christiansen encouraged the group to reach out to state representatives to ask for funding.