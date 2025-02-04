UD Field Hockey coach to step down after 14 years

The University of Delaware is looking for a new field hockey coach.

Head Field Hockey Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof announced Monday that he’s stepping down after 14 years.

During his tenure with UD, van de Kerkhof became the all-time winningest coach in program history, with 179 wins and an NCAA national championship win 2016.

The team won 10 of the last 12 CAA Championships, including this past fall.

Assistant coach Jason Klinkradt will serve as the interim head coach with a national search commencing immediately. The team starts their season late this summer.