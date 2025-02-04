© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UD Field Hockey coach to step down after 14 years

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
UD Field Hockey coach Rolf van de Kerkhof.
UD Athletics
The UD Field Hockey team celebrates its win in the 2024 CAA tournament.

The University of Delaware is looking for a new field hockey coach.

Head Field Hockey Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof announced Monday that he’s stepping down after 14 years.

During his tenure with UD, van de Kerkhof became the all-time winningest coach in program history, with 179 wins and an NCAA national championship win 2016.

The team won 10 of the last 12 CAA Championships, including this past fall.

Assistant coach Jason Klinkradt will serve as the interim head coach with a national search commencing immediately. The team starts their season late this summer.
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny