Delaware State Fair to close southern Delaware's only ice rink

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST
Delaware Tourism Office
The facility is used as an exhibition space for the rest of the year and will continue to be used as such going forward.

The Delaware State Fair’s Centre Ice Rink is set to close May 17.

That will allow the current hockey season to finish, but once doors close, southern Delaware will no longer have an ice rink for various hockey teams and figure skaters.

The facility was built in 2002 and used as an ice rink in the off-season for nine and a half months per year.

Delaware State Fair general manager Danny Aguilar said the board voted to close the rink after the facilities experienced a significant mechanical failure and had several large pieces of equipment that also needed fixing.

That would add up to $1.5 million in maintenance fees over the next two years.

“Unfortunately, the board needed to make a decision to not continue the operations of the ice rink… This is the first time that we were faced with something more of a catastrophic type situation.”

The facility is used as an exhibition space for the rest of the year and will continue to be used as such going forward. The State Fair has not considered selling the property or looking to investors for help with the costs.

“As far as the structure of the Delaware State Fair, we’re nonprofit. And this building, facility serves other purposes,” Aguilar said. “So, one of the challenges that comes in with any type of investor or investor group would be we're not structured to take on investors.”

There is a petition posted on various Delaware Facebook groups to keep the rink open with more than 4 thousand signatures.

The State Fair has some educational materials for families looking for other options, which includes a rink in Easton, Maryland and the Patriot Ice Center in Newark.

Aguilar said the State Fair has reached out to the proposed Dover Civic Arena project as a potential option down the road.
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee