DUI checkpoints coming to Smyrna area on Friday

The Delaware State Police and local law enforcement, in conjunction with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Fridayin the Smyrna area.

The holidays can be a particularly dangerous time on the roads, with celebrations, often involving alcohol, combined with more traffic and pedestrians on the streets and roads.

Meghan Niddrie with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety says that the checkpoints are more than just a punitive measure.

“The checkpoints also serve as an opportunity to interact with the public and to inform and educate people - remind people that there are other options," she said "It's not just about the violations and tickets. Obviously it's important to get drunk drivers off of the road, but we also take that as an opportunity to interact with the public.”

She adds that the locations for checkpoints are determined by data.

“The locations are determined based off of crash data," she said. "So they'll be in areas where high volumes of crashes have occurred.”

For partygoers who want to avoid driving impaired, there are a number of options.

“It's important to remind everybody to make a plan if your celebrations include drinking, make sure you use a rideshare service, designated driver, or even plan to stay the night where you are," Niddrie said.

While serious injuries and fatalities are the most devastating outcomes of driving impaired, a DUI conviction can also carry major economic consequences as well. The Office of Highway Safety says that a DUI conviction can cost thousands of dollars, while also raising insurance rates and the possible loss of your driver’s license.

For more information on the consequences of a DUI, and to find resources on planning for a safe holiday, visit arrivealivede.com.