AAA predicts record travel over the year-end holidays

Hundreds of thousands of Delawareans are expected to travel during the holiday season, with the vast majority on the roads. It's another record holiday travel season, according to AAA.

AAA predicts that around 350,000 people in the First State will travel, with some 312,000 driving to their destination. That could lead to congested roads during certain times.

“This coming Friday, December 20th, we anticipate that afternoon traffic, as commuters mix with holiday travelers mixed with shoppers will be pretty intense out there on the roadways," said AAA's Jana Tidwell. "Also Saturday will be a big getaway day.”

Whether you’re traveling by car, airplane, or some other way, Tidwell says you should keep a close eye on the weather.

“Not just here in this area, but where are they driving to? Where are they flying to? Winter weather can certainly be a factor in any travel plans, and those who are planning, especially those planning to hit the road, need to be prepared," she said.

Tidwell also notes that drunk driving is completely preventable, and urges those people planning to celebrate with alcohol to have a plan to get home safely.