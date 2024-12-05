DSU volleyball heads to the NCAA tournament

Delaware State University’s volleyball team is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

The Hornets knew they were headed to the tournament once they bested Howard University in the MEAC championship on November 24. It was their first conference championship win in four decades, and it earned the team an automatic invitation to the national tournament.

But it wasn’t until December 1 that the team found out who they would be facing in the first round. When the matchup was announced, the team was overjoyed.

The Hornets face a volleyball powerhouse in the first round when they square off against one of the tournament’s top seeds, Penn State. The Nittany Lions only had a pair of losses this year on their way to a 29-2 record.

DSU finished the season with a 17-13 record. Even before they clinched an invite to the NCAA tournament, the Hornets picked up their first conference championship in four decades. The team is coached by David Brooks, who is in just his second season at DSU.

The Hornets will face off against Penn State on Friday at 7:30 on Penn State’s home court in University Park, PA.

This is the first time the Hornets and the Nittany Lions have played each other.