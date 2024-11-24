AAA predicts heavy travel over Thanksgiving holiday

For many people, Thanksgiving means full stomachs, full hearts … and full roads.

According to AAA, travel over the Thanksgiving holiday is expected to set records. Jana Tidwell is with AAA.

“Nearly 217,000 Delawareans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday," she said. "That's more than 20% of the population. Of those traveling in Delaware, more than 91% will travel by car.”

Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to be the worst travel days on the roads.

“The challenge with Tuesday and Wednesday is that holiday travelers will be mixing with commuters, especially in the late afternoon time," Tidwell said.

Tidwell suggests traveling during off-peak times, like early in the mornings or after the evening rush hour. Whenever you travel, Tidwell says to be patient, follow the rules of the road, and avoid distractions like cell phones and eating behind the wheel.

AAA notes the window for holiday travel is longer this year, adding Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after to their definition of the holiday weekend. Tidwell says that’s because the advent of remote work and changes in school schedules have allowed for more flexibility in travel.