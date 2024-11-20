© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stops at Dover Air Force Base

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:49 PM EST
A person in a USFS uniform stands on a ladder and hangs stickers attendees have signed on the container holding the tree.
Abigail Lee
/
Delaware Public Media
The Architect of the Capitol chose Spruce Wayne out of an assortment of trees to adorn the Capitol lawn.

Spruce Wayne is a 39-year-old, 80 foot-tall Sitka spruce on a 4 thousand mile road trip from Alaska to D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopped at the Dover Air Force Base on its way to Washington, D.C.

Its 12 stop journey included Wednesday’s two-hour stint at the Dover Air Force Base, where it parked outside of Major George S. Welch Elementary for students and other folks with base access. Attendees could sign the banner and learn more about the tree and Alaskan forests.

The U.S. Forest Service had the public vote on the tree’s name on social media this year, with Spruce Wayne coming out on top.

Barb Miranda is the Deputy Forest Supervisor at the Tongass National Forest and has been traveling with Spruce Wayne and a team of biologists, botanists, foresters and education specialists.

“They really made it possible, everything from the technology being used to keep the tree moist. It's from salmon hatchery technology,” Miranda said. “So, another Alaska innovation to keep the tree looking as bright and green today as the day it was harvested over a month ago in Alaska.”

The Architect of the Capitol chose Spruce Wayne out of an assortment of trees to adorn the Capitol lawn.

84 Lumber is the presenting sponsor of the tree and selects the stops it makes on its cross-country road trip.

84 Lumber Company’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said their aim is to bring communities together along the road.

“It is the people's tree, and it's just a sign of peace, hope and unity, and we're proud to be a part of that message.”

84 Lumber also gave away 84 Christmas trees to families on base in Dover.

Spruce Wayne is set to arrive in D.C. Friday morning.
Tags
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports Christmas treesDover Air Force BaseCity of Dover
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More