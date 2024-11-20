U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stops at Dover Air Force Base

Spruce Wayne is a 39-year-old, 80 foot-tall Sitka spruce on a 4 thousand mile road trip from Alaska to D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree stopped at the Dover Air Force Base on its way to Washington, D.C.

Its 12 stop journey included Wednesday’s two-hour stint at the Dover Air Force Base, where it parked outside of Major George S. Welch Elementary for students and other folks with base access. Attendees could sign the banner and learn more about the tree and Alaskan forests.

The U.S. Forest Service had the public vote on the tree’s name on social media this year, with Spruce Wayne coming out on top.

Barb Miranda is the Deputy Forest Supervisor at the Tongass National Forest and has been traveling with Spruce Wayne and a team of biologists, botanists, foresters and education specialists.

“They really made it possible, everything from the technology being used to keep the tree moist. It's from salmon hatchery technology,” Miranda said. “So, another Alaska innovation to keep the tree looking as bright and green today as the day it was harvested over a month ago in Alaska.”

The Architect of the Capitol chose Spruce Wayne out of an assortment of trees to adorn the Capitol lawn.

84 Lumber is the presenting sponsor of the tree and selects the stops it makes on its cross-country road trip.

84 Lumber Company’s vice president of marketing Amy Smiley said their aim is to bring communities together along the road.

“It is the people's tree, and it's just a sign of peace, hope and unity, and we're proud to be a part of that message.”

84 Lumber also gave away 84 Christmas trees to families on base in Dover.

Spruce Wayne is set to arrive in D.C. Friday morning.