Milford Museum to show off new space in open house

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published November 20, 2024 at 6:46 PM EST
Milford Museum Board President Charles Hammond in front of the future home of the Milford Museum/Welcome Center
The Milford Museum is moving, and they’re hosting a sneak peek at what their new space will look like.

For more than 40 years, the Milford Museum has been housed in the town’s original post office building. But with some 13,000 artifacts and big plans, the museum’s director, Tom Summers, says they need a new home.

“We've got lots of artifacts here we'd like to get up and put on exhibit," Summers said. "We'd like to expand that part of our mission here, and we just didn't have the room in the old post office..”

The museum is heading to the city’s old police station on Front Street. Summers says the new location will let the museum add exhibits and expand current ones.

“We'd like to expand our exhibits about shipbuilding," he said. "Shipbuilding was a huge industry here in Milford and we'd like to tell a little bit more about that story, and our military room is a major component of our museum right now and we would like to expand that a little bit.”

The museum hosts an open house at the future location on November 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Upgrades to the new space are expected to start this winter.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
