Delaware unveils new historical marker at Delcastle High

A new state historical marker is unveiled at Delcastle Technical High School.

The marker commemorates the former Edwina Kruse School, which was the first school dedicated to the rehabilitation and care of girls of color.

Delaware Public Archives Director and Delaware State Archivist Stephen Marz said telling these stories about the state’s history accurately and with proper context is critical to the community.

“We hold the rich history of Delaware that goes back to the early 17th century all the way through,” Marz said. “We have materials in there that would just rock your boat in relation to what that rich and cultural history is of Delaware.”

Marz added that creating a new marker requires the assistance of local individuals and groups and that collaboration is a valuable part of the State Archives’ work to tell the full story of the First State.

“State Archives works very closely with the community and the sponsors regarding the historical accuracy of what is being portrayed here and what the language is going to be on the marker,” Marz said.

Delcastle social studies teacher Donato Carmine Rufo spearheaded the effort to create the marker with his colleagues and former students, who started the research in 2005.

“A lot of our research goes back to 2005 or 2006, but we had a history club, and we worked with some students, and we were trying to teach them, you know, let’s look at the history around us and, you know, let’s start with the school,” Rufo said.

Rufo elaborated that the marker will play a pivotal role in education at Delcastle, showing students the history of the property.

“We think these two markers that we have on our property are going to be part of teaching from now on at Delcastle, with teachers going down and showing them the plaques,” Rufo said.

The marker sits just off of Newport Gap Pike and joins the other two historical markers on Delcastle High Schools property The Delaware Continentals and the Washington Earth Works.