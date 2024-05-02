Div. of Historical and Cultural Affairs applauds new addition to historic places register

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs touts the state's latest addition to the National Register of Historic Places.

Wilmington’s Scott African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Zion Church earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in March.

Originally built between 1868 and 1872 in the Romanesque Revival style, the church has served as a community focal point since its construction.

Gwen Davis is Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer with the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. She says this is another example of the ongoing effort to take advantage of opportunities to preserve historic spaces in the First State.

“People do care. You know, there's a balance that we have to achieve with development and progress, but I think that these places do, as I said, reflect who we are - our past and our future.”

Davis says there are many incentives available to encourage preservation of historic spaces like this one.

“There are state tax credits that commercial properties, nonprofits and homeowners can take advantage of. There’s also a federal tax credit but those are only available for commercial properties.”

May is National Historic Preservation Month and this year’s theme is People Saving Places. So, the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is trying to build awareness of ways people can participate in local preservation efforts.

For more information, visit the Division and Historical and Cultural Affairs website.