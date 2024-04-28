© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Hamlin wins Dover's NASCAR Cup Series 'Wurth 400'

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 28, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT
Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s race weekend in Dover wrapped up Sunday with Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane.

Hamlin took the NASCAR Cup Series "Wurth (worth) 400" at Dover Motor Speedway.

It’s Hamlin’s third victory this season and his second career win on the Monster Mile. It also gives Hamlin 54 Cup Series victories, tying him with Hall of Famer Lee Petty for 12th on the series all-time wins list.

Kyle Larson finished second, with defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. third and pole winner Kyle Busch fourth.
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
