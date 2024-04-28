Hamlin wins Dover's NASCAR Cup Series 'Wurth 400'

NASCAR’s race weekend in Dover wrapped up Sunday with Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane.

Hamlin took the NASCAR Cup Series "Wurth (worth) 400" at Dover Motor Speedway.

It’s Hamlin’s third victory this season and his second career win on the Monster Mile. It also gives Hamlin 54 Cup Series victories, tying him with Hall of Famer Lee Petty for 12th on the series all-time wins list.

Kyle Larson finished second, with defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. third and pole winner Kyle Busch fourth.