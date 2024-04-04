April showers promise bounty at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands

The start of spring means the return of farmers markets and roadside stands across the state.

The frequent April showers this week promise an abundant farm market season.

The majority of Delaware’s community-run farmers markets open in May - and farmers that sell their produce at those venues use this time of year to gauge the temperatures and rainfall amounts for planting, according to Mikayla Paul with the Delaware Farm Bureau.

"Some of them that try to do the early planting are seeing a delay due to the rain, but they also said the ground is too cold in the morning, so we probably won’t see them in their fields until later this month. A lot have since April, even back in March - a lot of them have started going back in their fields and getting the base started.”

The First State’s 17 community-run farmers markets are coming off another record-breaking year in 2023 - ringing up $4.14 million in sales, up over $400,000 from 2022.

In addition to produce, flowers, eggs, honey, and locally roasted coffee are popular items at the community-run markets.

Paul anticipates First State farmers are likely to expand their offerings, adding more roadside stands and exploring new marketing approaches.

“A lot of farmers have started adding more agri-tourism activities to their farm in hopes of getting more consumers there and shopping at their farmer’s stands and markets. So, I see the uptick coming and I see more and more farmers joining in, and I think it’s great because it gives way more options to the consumers out there.”

Paul says some farmers say they are facing one issue this spring. Early planting farmers report a delay due to the persistent rain, but many have begun the base work to prep fields.