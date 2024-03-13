Women’s Hall of Fame and She’s on Her Way Award nominations open

Nominations are open for the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and She’s on Her Way Award.

Governor John Carney and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy open the nominations for two separate awards recognizing First State women.

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame was created in 1981 to recognize the achievements of outstanding Delaware women and their contributions.

Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy director Melanie Ross-Levin says the possibilities for nomination are meant to be inclusive.

"So we’re looking at women in all three counties - we always like to have a very diverse pool of women, so we really try to cast a very wide net in terms of our honorees every year."

Inductees have their portrait entered into an art display that tours the state.

Ross-Levin explains that Delaware artist Theresa Walton will add this year’s portraits to the 169 currently on display at the University of Delaware.

Ross-Levin adds that art is critical to the award’s message to Delawareans.

"So if you go to Legislative Hall and other state buildings and you look at who is on the wall, who are our kids seeing when they’re touring state buildings, and there’s almost no women anywhere - physically anywhere on the wall."

The deadline for Women’s Hall of Fame nominations is March 28th.

Nominations for the She's On Her Way award, which recognizes the achievements and contributions of young women leaders in Delaware, are due March 24th.