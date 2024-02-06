The Wilmington Public Library celebrates Black History Month with a strong lineup of speakers.

The theme of Wilmington Public Library’s Black History Month speaker series this year is “Still I Rise.”

The library’s executive director Jamar Rahming says it’s a nod to the late author and activist Maya Angelou, and a commentary on the resilience of the Black community.

“If you look at the African American experience, a major component of our history is transcending insurmountable odds and facing hardship and facing challenges and struggling,” Rahming explained. “And so ‘Still I Rise’ captures the history we’re trying to preserve.”

He adds “Still I Rise” is also a call to be the best version of yourself, and he hopes the speakers selected inspire people to do that.

The series kicked off last week with a visit from two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward speaking about her book “Let Us Descend.” She drew a crowd of about 250 people at the top of the month.

This week comedian and scholar Amanda Seales speaks about her life, career and current events. She’s followed by poet and activist Sonia Sanchez and musical artist Talib Kweli on Thursday.

Each event is free to the public on a first come first serve basis, and Rahming says their programming will stay that way.

“That’s what our role is, that’s what our mission is in the community,” he said. “To create transformative life experiences for the people of Delaware. I mean where can anyone in an urban city say they can come to their public library and meet Common.”

The rapper and actor Common visited the Wilmington Public Library last month, part of their regular year-round cultural programming.

The remainder of the Black History Month lineup includes civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented families in numerous wrongful death cases, including Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. He will speak next Monday (February 14th).

Trailblazing dancer Misty Copeland will speak on her journey next Tuesday.

The final event of the series on February 18th focuses on mental health in the Black community with actor Courntey B. Vance.

This is the fifth year of the library’s Black history month programming, and the third year of the speaker series.