UD professor shares some tips on sticking to New Year's resolutions

The general goal of New Year's resolutions are to make changes in one’s life in the new year.

This could mean waking up earlier, saving more money, or maybe being more patient.

But despite having good intentions, about 90% of people give up on their New Year’s resolutions within the first few weeks of the year.

Philip Gable, Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Delaware, says part of the reason these goals are abandoned is lack of planning.

“People often set these goals that are very complex. And you’ve got to set smaller goals along the way to help you achieve that goal.”

Eating healthier, for example, doesn’t need to start with a whole new menu. It could mean eating less refined sugar, or adding in more vegetables to each meal.

But while keeping things simple is important, making New Year’s resolutions happen requires specificity.

“I think a lot of people make New Year's Resolutions like they order coffee at Starbucks. They’re like ‘today I’m going to try this.’ Instead you really want to make out a plan and try to really make it happen,” said Gable.

Instead of just buying a gym membership, setting specific goals for your workout can be more motivating. For example, aiming to run a faster mile or working to bench press more weight.

Involving other people in your goals can also help with motivation.

Going to the gym with a friend adds a level of social accountability to the activity.

“Workout classes with other people are also a lot of fun,” said Gable. “There’s a social aspect to it. So cycle classes, for example. Once you get over the barrier of ‘I’m new, I don’t know what I’m doing’ out of the way, you’ll start to think ‘hey this is kind of fun.’”

It’s also important to remember that New Year’s isn’t the only time to make a change in your life. In fact, setting big goals at this time of year may even contribute to them being abandoned.

The holidays are a time of rest for many, and with all that spare time, making large life changes may seem more achievable. But once real life sets back in, it becomes more overwhelming.

“Other things start to take priority, like paying bills, doing things at work, or other activities,” explained Gable.

But if you want to carry out this New Year’s tradition, and stick to your resolution, Gable says to start small, make a plan, and be specific in your goals.

