DNREC announces three new state park superintendents.

Tyeast Amankwah is now the superintendent at Auburn Valley State Park, Lindsey Goebel takes the lead at Delaware Seashore State Park, and Diana Marsteller heads up Brandywine Creek State Park.

Amankwah has been with the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation for 23 years, starting as an administrative specialist with Wilmington State Parks in 2000. In 2018, she was hired as the assistant park superintendent at Bellevue State Park.

Marsteller started her career with the Maryland Park Service at Elk Neck and Fair Hill, but she always had an eye on Delaware - and Brandywine Creek beckoned.

"When I read about the property, I thought, ‘If I was ever going to make the move towards Delaware, this felt like the right fit.’ It’s a very similar park to what I had worked at in Maryland for some time, so I’m really looking forward to finding out how to navigate between the things I’ve learned from Maryland and adapting to some of the great things I’m learning in Delaware as well."

Marsteller was also a Maryland state park ranger lead for their training division.

Goebel started her career in Maryland, but had her eyes on the First State.

"I worked a seasonal [job] for Maryland Park Service and would come and visit Delaware State Parks, and, the way the parks are run, they’re clean, everyone’s always friendly, programming is always outstanding. So, I was hoping eventually I would land a job here, and finally I did and I plan on staying."

Goebel started working in Delaware as a seasonal naturalist at Killens Pond and Trap Pond state parks. She was most recently the assistant superintendent of Trap Pond.

Marsteller, Amankwah and Goebel take their positions as the new year gets underway.

They are responsible for daily operations, maintenance and visitor programs, as well as fiscal and infrastructure planning at their respective state parks.