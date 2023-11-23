UD hosts first-round playoff game this weekend

The Blue Hens are back in the NCAA FCS playoffs against Lafayette College.

The University of Delaware football team is making its second straight appearance in the postseason after earning an at-large bid. This is the 19th time the Blue Hens have qualified for the postseason.

Delaware finished with an 8-3 regular season record and 6-2 in the CAA.

Even though they’re not conference opponents UD has a long history with Lafayette, playing 28 times since 1914. The Hens hold a 21-7 series advantage including wins in the last 14 meetings. They last played in 2018, a 37-0 UD rout.

But Delaware head coach Ryan Carty has high praise for this edition of Leopards who are 9-2 and Patriot League champs.

"They don't turn the ball over. That's pretty impressive. Their numbers and their turnover margins are pretty impressive. They actually take it away a little bit. Their sacks are kind of what they do on defense the most, but they don't turn the ball over on offense, very few interceptions, very few fumbles," said Carty.

The Leopards are a balanced squad. Their defense is fifth in the country with 35 sacks this season, while their offense averages just under 30 points per game.

And Carty says the Leopards will break out some trick plays.

"They always have one or two dialed up, ready to go. So we have to be on our toes and ready for those. Luckily, our defense sees those in practice here and there and so I think we just have to prepare very soundly because we're going to face a very sound offense," said Carty.

Carty notes UD most likely enters the game without starting QB Ryan O’Connor as he has a lower leg injury. Kickoff at Delaware Stadium is at 2 p.m. Saturday.