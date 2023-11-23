Holiday lights are back at the Wilmington Riverfront

The Wilmington Riverfront once again plans to offer holiday lights and more along the Riverwalk this holiday season.

Holiday Magic at Riverbright Wilmington returns this year with 200,000 bulbs along the two-mile Riverwalk every night beginning November 24th and ending January 7th.

Riverfront Development Corporation Megan McGlinchey says last year, Holiday Magic was a big hit with 120,000 visitors, with a decent number from out-of-state.

"It's definitely a regional draw we saw last year in our numbers about 20% of the visitors that came were actually from out of state. So they were from the surrounding regions Southern Jersey, Maryland, and the Philadelphia Metro area,” said McGlinchey. “So we were really excited about that."

This holiday season Santa makes will visit the Riverwalk Mini Golf starting Friday at 4pm.

McGlinchey says that won’t be Santa’s only visit to the Riverfront for the holidays.

"Santa will be back every Thursday starting December 7th. So he'll be there the 7th, the 14th, and the 21st, and then we have the Little Farm Petting Zoo coming back every Saturday. So that'll be the 9th, the 16th, and the 23rd," said McGlinchey.

Hot chocolate, ice cream, and other treats will be served at the Golf Shack at Riverwalk Mini Golf Thursdays through Sundays for the holiday season.

And there’s brunch with Santa at the Chase Center on December 16th. Tickets for that can be purchased on the Wilmington Riverfront’s website.

But the ice rink at the riverfront is not happening this year or in the future because installation and maintenance of the ice was costly.