Hunting season is underway in Delaware

Some hunting seasons have already started in Delaware with more to come later this week and month.

The popular November general firearm deer season – also known as the shotgun season – opens on Friday, and it runs through Sunday November 19th.

Then Cottontail rabbits, ring-necked pheasant, and bobwhite quail seasons open on Monday November 20th.

That’s a correction from the Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide which listed the 21st as opening day.

Canada goose season is among the most popular hunting seasons in Delaware.

Rob Hossler is wildlife administrator for DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife. He says when that season begins on November 20th hunters will see some changes.

"Delaware hunters are back to shooting two birds in terms of Canada geese a day. For several years there we were down to one bird a day, but that's kind of a fairly popular season because it's the first opportunity to both hunt migratory Canada geese and ducks at the same time,” said Hossler. “Just like anything else weather dependent, and it's also a big tradition hunt for a lot of families. We're one of the states that does create a season around Thanksgiving for Canada geese."

Hossler adds it’s expected it will be a busy week for hunters during the Canada goose season despite it being warmer.

“With the warming of the Atlantic Flyway, we’re starting to see less and less geese come into Delaware early, but it still seems – at least I’ve been able to see in the past couple of weeks – there still seems to be a fair number of combination of resident birds with migrants mixed in, that it’s still a popular season,” said Hossler.

Hossler notes the number of hunters will also not be kept down by having less of young hunter recruitment of the past because Thanksgiving week is still a popular week to go hunting for ducks and Canada geese.

Raccoon, opossum, and red fox season started on November 1.

Duck season starts on November 20.