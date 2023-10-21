Delaware Tourism Office relaunches its Delaware On Tap Trail with new digital platform

Formerly known as the Delaware Wine & Ale Trail, the Delaware On Tap Trail gets a digital makeover, now with an accompanying mobile passport found on the Visit Delaware website.

Users can “check-in” at over 35 craft beverage sites statewide right from their phone, an update Delaware Tourism Director Jessica Welch believes was needed.

“It really wasn’t as user-friendly as it could have been, so we wanted something that not only made the Delaware On Tap Trail a little more user-friendly, but something that also makes our other trails more user-friendly," Welch said.

“We have three trails total, and this new platform will allow us to not only relaunch those three trails, but also add additional trails all under this one platform.”

Welch adds they plan to use the same platform to revamp their History — launching in the next few weeks — and Discovery Trails.

And a re-launch of the Murals Trail will add more art locations to it in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts.

There are no initial metrics yet, but Welch is excited at the platform’s ability to alert the tourism office when and where people sign up, so they can track which breweries and wineries are seeing the most traction from the passport.

The tourism office is giving away free Delaware On Tap t-shirts to the first 100 participants that check-in at 10 participating On Tap Trail locations.