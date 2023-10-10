Delaware Beer Fest supports Trauma Survivors Foundation and Hospital Heroes Food Drive

Delaware Beer Fest returns next weekend, drawing beer connoisseurs and enthusiasts to help a good cause.

Delaware Beer Fest welcomes local, regional, and national brew brands to Bellevue State Park in North Wilmington Saturday, October 14th.

Proceeds support the Trauma Survivors Foundation and the Hospital Heroes Food Drive. Trauma Survivors Foundation president Dennis Carradin says his group not only works with First Responders, but also encourages young people pursuing careers in psychology.

Carradin says the field is “graying” and new psychologists are urgently needed.

“To get to a licensure status where you’re able to see patients, you’re anywhere from 8-12 years. So, when we say we have a mental health crisis today, then we’re not replenishing people for another 8-12 years.”

Carradin adds funds from the Beer Fest will also help their new Trauma and Support Dogs which adopts and trains animals to support first responders.

“We donate them to different fire departments - different police departments, and they are very specific for trauma and wellness for the First Responder.”

Carradin says the drive to help feed hospital workers began during the pandemic as a necessity, but continues as an acknowledgement.

“We’re at a hundred thousand meals that we’ve delivered in the past couple of years that we’ve delivered to 120 locations. That’s our main benefactor - that program - we really enjoy it and keep it going.”

The one-day Delaware Beer Festival runs from noon to six pm next Saturday, October 14th at The Figure-8 Barn at Bellevue State Park.