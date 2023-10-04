AAA suggests focused driving during deer mating season

Deer mating season across Delaware means taking some caution on the highway.

Deer are active October through December and more likely to appear suddenly on roadways during the mating season. Motorists can avoid a collision by following a simple rule of the road - according to AAA Public and Government Affairs manager Jana Tidwell.

“They’re not paying attention to who is on the road, so it’s up to us as motorists to be completely focused on what we’re doing behind the wheel, and that is driving. Be on the lookout for deer, scanning the areas where we’re driving, especially during the morning and evening hours when deer are most active.”

Most deer strikes do not involve serious injury, but fatalities do occur. Nationally, in the ten years between 2012 and 2021, almost 2,000 people were killed, including two in Delaware.

Tidwell also urges drivers to reassess insurance coverage, as vehicle repair costs are on the rise. Supply chain and labor issues are compounding expensive camera and sensor technology repairs.

The average vehicle repair cost in Delaware following a deer strike is $5,000 – up more than 60% since 2018.

Tidwell says deer are already present across the state’s roadways, and during high traffic hours.

“But many people have seen on major interstates as well as those back roads - those that get pretty dark, you know, early morning, late at night - significant increases in deer activity.”