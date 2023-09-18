Rockwood Museum's fundraiser The Goth Ball to raise spirits

Rockwood Park seeks to capitalize on the Halloween paranormal season with its new Goth Ball. The September 29th fundraiser encourages attendees to show up in costume for an eventful evening at the museum and gardens.

The goth ball concept arose from the Rockwood’s Mayhem and Murder Mystery event held in last October, and the 170 year old venue's recent recognition as a destination for paranormal programs and ghost tours .

Rockwood Director Ryan Grover says that activity- and the new Goth Ball - are a chance to promote the museum’s historic significance to event attendees.

“Our own content, our own mission here at the institution, and they’re getting little pieces of it, so they’re learning more about the architecture, they’re learning more about the relevance of the landscape, they’re learning more about the very specific art forms that are here at the museum. It was just this very fun, very sort of enigmatic, very kind of dramatic form of entertainment.”

The Goth Ball features the first tours this year for Rockwood’s returning Haunted Paths and Oddities - along with live entertainment, refreshments, and a medium.

Grover says the Goth Ball will be festive, with the 80s alternative cover band Melt With You, the experimental theater group “The Revisionists: A Haunted Gothic Walk”, the award-winning Paranormal Investigation, and Medium Kelly Kearney.

“We wanted the Goth Ball to be a night that sort of crystallizes all the things we’re doing in the month of October. So it was a way for us to kind of bring a lot of attention to the entire month’s activities.”

All profits from the Goth Ball support the preservation of Rockwood’s mansion, art collection and garden landscape.

The Goth Ball is set for Friday Sep. 29th. More information about the event can be found at the museum's page on the New Castle County website.

The event is sponsored by Prime Hospitality at the Carriage House and the museum’s membership, the Rockwood Park Preservation Society.

