The Brewfest offers Delawareans a glimpse into Historic Odessa

The Historic Odessa Foundation hosts the annual event on the grounds and gardens of the 254-year-old Wilson-Warner House in Odessa Saturday.

HOF Executive director Debbie Buckson says the Foundation hopes the event convinces visitors to visit the sprawling complex again to soak in the history it offers..

“Odessa is probably one of the most pristine colonial townscapes in the state of Delaware. One of the things that’s really wonderful about it is that nothing really changed here over the course of its history.”

And, while people may come to sample the variety of beers available, Buckson hopes they’ll also get a taste of the stories of 18th century Delaware the town offers at places like Cantwell’s Tavern.

“Taverns were a place where people congregated, and this was also a hotel. It offered private accommodation, which was unusual. Taverns frequently offered accommodation, but they were generally shared rooms - not just with someone you knew, but oftentimes you were sharing your bed with someone you didn’t know.”

The Historic Odessa Brewfest gets underway at 1:30, and features beer tastings, live music and arts and crafts vendors.

Money raised supports the Historic Odessa Foundation and its museum properties. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and home to a National Historic Landmark, and a National Park Service Network to Freedom site.