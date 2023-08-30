UD opens the 2023 season with a road conference game at Stony Brook

The University of Delaware football team opens its season Thursday night.

The Blue Hens look to build on last season’s 8-5 record and trip to NCAA FCS playoffs’ 2nd round.

They start with a game at conference rival Stony Brook.

Both teams got a roster makeover during the offseason. Stony Brook added 19 transfers, while the Blue Hens added 21.

"New looks on personnel for sure on our side and some scheme,” said UD Head Coach Ryan Carty. “Those guys with a couple of new play-callers it will be interesting to see what they do as well. It will be exciting. Anytime you get a chance to open up in the conference it's pretty exciting. It's a tough one sometimes especially for us going on the road. It's a tough trip, but I think we're up for it."

UD’s biggest changes are on defense where the Hens return only two starters from a unit that led the CAA in scoring defense and total defense.

But Carty says their philosophy remains intact.

"We've changed some things. I think you'll see a little bit different of a defense out there. You'll certainly see different people, but I don't think you'll see a different mentality. How do you play good defense? You get 11 hats to the ball, you run full speed to the ball, you take the ball away, right. You go and do your best to get people around the quarterback, stay aggressive, attack oriented mentality. Those are the things that aren't going to change," said Carty.

UD is ranked 22nd nationally in the FCS and picked to finish 4th in the Coastal Athletic Association. Stony Brook was picked to finish 14th in the CAA after a 2-9 season last year.

Kick-off Thursday night is at 7pm.

