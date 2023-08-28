Downtown Dover Partnership seeks artist submissions for two crosswalk projects

The Downtown Dover Partnership seeks artist designs for an upcoming painted crosswalks project.

The program is a pilot program in the Capital City 2030: Transforming Downtown Dover master plan.

It will start with two intersections downtown, then expand to include additional locations.

Jordan Resh with the Downtown Dover Partnership says they are open to new ideas.

“We did receive some inspirational artwork from the Biggs Museum of American Art, so if you want some inspiration it’s available, but, as you said, we are accepting all submissions, all different skill levels.”

Artist submissions should be a design concept for a portion of the entire crosswalk - sharing an idea of the style, color, and graphic the selected artist intends to develop.

Resh says there’s a balance between the practical and the artistic “...mostly to make sure the traffic is still safe, it still works as a traffic-calming measure. But we really do want to see the artist take their liberty and express themselves with these two crosswalk designs.”

The winning artist will provide complete designs for two intersections and will work alongside the Project Team and DelDOT. The community will be invited to help paint the crosswalk.

The winning artist will receive a $500 honorarium for their work.

Artists may submit design proposals through Monday, August 28th.