Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Underground Railroad heroes to be highlight at Fort Christina this weekend

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation holds its Underground Railroad Superhero Day Saturday.

The 2nd annual Underground Railroad Superhero Day kicks off at noon at Fort Christina Park.

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation hopes the event can take today’s admiration for superheroes and extend it to the real-life heroes of the Underground Railroad.

Kalmar Nyckel’s Senior Historian and Director of Education Sam Heed says actors bring 19th century heroes Harriet Tubman, Harry Craige, and Thomas Garrett to life during the afternoon event.

“Dr. Daisy Sentry is a one-person performer - so it’s a 20 minute segment that she’ll give two or three times during that segment. It is not be missed - her performance alone is just scintillating. I get chills actually right now just thinking about it from last year.”

Heed adds the event also highlights how "The Rocks” at Fort Christina Park - where the original Kalmar Nyckel ship landed in 1638 - were an important station along the Underground Railroad as freedom seekers journeyed North.

“Schooners were the ships of choice that abolitionist sea captains were using. About 30% of freedom-seeking fugitives came by sea.”

Saturday’s event begins at noon. Admission and parking are free.

