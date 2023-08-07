Farmers Market Week is an opportunity to learn about local food sources

National Farmers Market Week is this week - running through Sunday.

The USDA and the Farmers Market Coalition use the week to highlight direct-to-consumer producers, market managers, and customers - and with them - the vital role farmers markets play in the food system.

Delaware Farm Bureau Marketing Coordinator Mikayla Paul says they specifically want Delawareans to meet their local farmers and understand the importance of locally sourced food.

“Through our foundation, we do a lot with educating the youth in our community, and some of them, especially up in the Wilmington area, just don’t always understand where their food comes from - how it’s grown. A lot of kids see parents buying stuff from Walmart or ShopRite, for example, and they think that’s where their tomatoes come from, when in fact, they actually come from a farmer.”

The Farm Bureau lists 19 farmers markets operating in Delaware - with dozens of farms also operating farm stands up and down the state.

Now in its 24th year, National Farmers Market Week highlights the vital role farmers markets play in the food system.

Delaware Farm Bureau Marketing Coordinator Paul suggests being prepared when visiting a market.

“Always bring a bag with you. I always forget, even though I bring them to the grocery store - I always forget to bring them to the market and then my hands are loaded up with everything. So bring your own bags - bring a lot of them because you never know what you might find there.”

Paul also suggests people bring cash. While many stands are moving to cashless systems, Paul says that there are still many who operate on cash-only transactions.