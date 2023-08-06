UD helps First State high school athletic trainers brush up on their skills

A University of Delaware course is helping keep athletic trainers at their top of their game as a new scholastic sports season approaches.

UD and the Delaware Athletic Trainers’ Association teamed up on the course for First State high school athletic trainers. It focused on emergency care in sports-related injuries and illnesses.

It included practicing CPR skills, splinting, opioid overdose reversals, and responding to exertional heat illness, cardiac arrest, and cervical spine head injuries.

It even addressed stopping bleeding in active shooter situations.

The course was designed with Delaware in mind.

Because many schools compete with each other, their athletic trainers interact on the field.

Quinn Kirkpatrick / Delaware Public Media

Now, if an emergency situation occurs, they have experience working together, and deploy the same emergency response methods.

Delaware Athletic Trainers' Association president Kathleen Kenney works as an athletic trainer in Sussex County. She says since athletic trainers are typically the only healthcare providers available after school, it’s important that they stay up to date on best practices.

“We might not have the resources that the college and NFL trainers have, obviously. But we can get close. And we can modify things,” explained Kenney. “We all have AEDs, that’s a standard, but just making sure we have other ways to manage things like exertional heat illness. We’re going into pre-season next week. So if we don’t have a big cold tub, or access to a big cold tub, what else can we do? There are other alternatives to ensure we can cool an athlete down if they’re going into a heat stroke situation.”

Kenney adds bouncing ideas off other trainers and comparing resources and practices was also useful - especially for schools with limited funding.

About 60 trainers took advantage of the course offered at Newark Charter and Polytech High - including Julie Knowles who serves on DIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

“It's a great advantage for our community,” Knowles said. “Parents can now feel a lot more secure with their sons and daughters participating in high school sports because their athletic trainer now is higher certified than before, and can deal with emergencies beyond what they could before today's course.”

The statewide training course was funded through UD's Community Engagement Initiative.

