DNREC raffling low-digit hunting license, must purchase a license at the Delaware State Fair to enter

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is raffling off a low-digit hunting license number at the State Fair this year.

Hunters that purchase a license at the fair before noon on July 27, will be entered to win low license number 232. Gov. John Carney will choose the name next Thursday during Governor’s Day at the fair.

DNREC Director of Fish and Wildlife Pat Emory says low-digit anything is a Delaware thing.

“For some reason, in Delaware, low numbers are always a collectible item,” Emory says.

He notes DNREC started selling licenses at the fair to encourage people to explore the department’s programs and resources.

“And we figure while they’re in here, they’re going to walk around and look at all the other things that the state has to offer all through the Department of Natural Resources. So it’s kind of like a, ‘bring them in the door,’ and while they're in here they get educated on some of the things we do.”

Emory says this is the second year they’re selling licenses at the fair.

“So you come in, you have to make sure you have your hunter ed card, that’s hunter education, and other additional information like your name and address, that sort of thing, and they can process it right here and do it in a matter of a couple of minutes and then they’re done.”

Emory adds that while backtags are no longer required, they are recreating them for people who buy their license at the fair.

To enter the raffle, hunters must be Delaware residents 16 or older and have completed a hunter education course if born after Jan. 1, 1967. Emory adds the winner still needs to purchase the license, and since hunters must purchase a license to enter the raffle, the number can’t be used until next year.