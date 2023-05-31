Renovations to Wilmington's Haynes Park are now complete

The City of Wilmington celebrates the completion of more than $870,000 in improvements to Haynes Park.

These changes come nearly 3 years after the park suffered severe damage following a major summer storm.

Spearheaded by late City Councilwoman Linda Gray, improvements to the park include a new and inclusive playground, updated infrastructure to avoid future flooding, a renovated basketball court, and a restored lighted tennis court.

A particular focus was put on making sure the playground could be enjoyed by all.

Director of Parks and Recreation Ian Smith says one of the additions is a piece of equipment that can be entered without having to step up at all.

“This is going to let our children who may be wheelchair bound or may have some difficulty stepping up. It will also allow our 80 and 90 year olds to have fun with their grandchildren. So we’re really excited about all of the fun memories that will be developed here.”

The path leading to the playground is also more level- helping to divert water, and allowing easier access to the equipment.

In addition to the park’s improvements, a white oak tree was planted in Gray’s honor, paired with a plaque recognizing her dedication to the First District.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says it’s not just a memorial to her, but a reminder that working on small things makes a big difference.

“She dedicated herself to this community in the granular ways that mean more than the big picture stuff,” said Purzycki. “And one of those things was a new playground. She said ‘our playground is old, it’s dangerous, it’s falling apart.’ We promised her we would do it, these things never go as quickly as we want to, but we finally did it. And sadly, it was too late for her to see it.”

Smith adds the tree represents a growing initiative in the City.

“And the tree has significance because that’s where we’re moving in terms of planting more trees in the city. They can help with pollution, rain, water, and things of that nature. So it’s an honor to have a tree connected to her that’s still working.”

Haynes Park still has the highest number of trees per square foot than any other park in the City, despite many being lost to the storm.

Gray’s tree is one of the first of more to come.