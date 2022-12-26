BMW Championship nets $4.5 million in college scholarships

The BMW Championship golf tournament in Wilmington earlier this year raised millions for the Western Golf Association's caddie scholarship program.

The PGA Tour event drew in more than 120,000 spectators to Wilmington Country club in August.

A portion of that revenue, as well as corporate sponsorships, will provide more than $4.5 million to the Evans Scholars caddie scholarship program.

“We had incredible support from the local community, not only from fans from Delaware and the greater Delaware region, but also the corporate community and the folks who came out to help volunteer. It was a resounding success,” said Western Golf Association’s Vince Pellegrino.

It will fund 350 full-ride college scholarships across the country next year.

“It’s the second largest contribution to date for the BMW Championship. We had a record $5.6 million the year prior at Caves Valley (outside Baltimore),” Pellegrino said.

The Evans Scholars program partners with 22 colleges and universities across the country.

Most partners have dedicated scholarship houses where Evans Scholars live.

Pellegrino said they’re in the process of starting a scholarship house at the University of Delaware in the coming years.