DSU names its new football coach

Delaware State University hires its new football coach.

DSU taps Lee Hull to replace Rod Milstead, who was fired in late November after 5 years without a winning record.

Hull comes to the Hornets with 25 years of coaching experience, including a track record of success in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Hull led Morgan State to a MEAC championship in 2014. He’s served as offensive coordinator at Howard University the last two years, helping the Bison earn a share of the MEAC title this year.

"I have longed to return to the MEAC as a head coach, and I'm extremely grateful to Delaware State for giving me the opportunity," said Hull in a statement.

Hull takes over a Hornet football program that has not had a winning season since 2012 and lost its final two games this year to finish at 5-6.