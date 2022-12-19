© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

DSU names its new football coach

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST
dsu_alumni_stadium.jpeg
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media

Delaware State University hires its new football coach.

DSU taps Lee Hull to replace Rod Milstead, who was fired in late November after 5 years without a winning record.

Hull comes to the Hornets with 25 years of coaching experience, including a track record of success in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Hull led Morgan State to a MEAC championship in 2014. He’s served as offensive coordinator at Howard University the last two years, helping the Bison earn a share of the MEAC title this year.

"I have longed to return to the MEAC as a head coach, and I'm extremely grateful to Delaware State for giving me the opportunity," said Hull in a statement.

Hull takes over a Hornet football program that has not had a winning season since 2012 and lost its final two games this year to finish at 5-6.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
