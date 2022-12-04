© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver

Delaware Public Media | By Mark Arehart
Published December 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
christmas lights.jpg
Delaware Tourism Office
/

Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year.

Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season.

Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office, said many communities are banking on the holiday spirit to drive tourism this season.

“This is kind of a slow time for tourism and for travel. So, the economic impact of these light displays is pretty significant in getting people out there,” she said.

Some attractions are old staples like Winterthur’s Yuletide exhibition in New Castle County.

But Welch said some are brand new, like the Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway where people drive through an exhibition of holiday lights.

“It’s more than 3 million lights. They’ve really put a lot of work into it. It’s brand new, it’s something great, especially for Central Delaware.”

Though the holiday attractions are a boon for tourism, Welch hopes Delaware residents will experience the festivities, too.

Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart is an award-winning reporter/producer. Before returning to Delaware, Arehart was a reporter for WKSU and Ideastream Public Media in Northeast Ohio. He previously hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He has worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart