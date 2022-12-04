Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver

Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year.

Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season.

Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office, said many communities are banking on the holiday spirit to drive tourism this season.

“This is kind of a slow time for tourism and for travel. So, the economic impact of these light displays is pretty significant in getting people out there,” she said.

Some attractions are old staples like Winterthur’s Yuletide exhibition in New Castle County.

But Welch said some are brand new, like the Gift of Lights at Dover Motor Speedway where people drive through an exhibition of holiday lights.

“It’s more than 3 million lights. They’ve really put a lot of work into it. It’s brand new, it’s something great, especially for Central Delaware.”

Though the holiday attractions are a boon for tourism, Welch hopes Delaware residents will experience the festivities, too.